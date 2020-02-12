William "Bill" Dean Hentig

DeMOTTE, IN - William "Bill" Dean Hentig passed away quietly at his home on February 6, 2020 in DeMotte, after a short illness that began in August 2019. Bill was born on August 14, 1952 in Chicago, IL. He formerly lived in Dolton, IL and Highland, IN. He attended Seven Holy Founders Grammer School in Chicago from 1958-1966, Mendel Catholic High School in Chicago from 1966-1970, and St. Joseph - Calumet College in Whiting, IN, from 1970-1974, where he majored in business and economics. Bill was a licensed electronics technician for more than 40 years. He owned his own electronics and two-way radio repair business in Dolton, IL for several years. He formerly worked for Chicago Communications and J & L Electronics in Blue Island, IL. Bill was also employed by Canadian National (CN) Railroad in Homewood, IL, for many years where he retired in August 2018.

Bill loved music and learned to play the guitar as a young teen. He played at a near-professional level and loved to entertain at coffee houses and parties while attending college. Bill was a Boy Scout leader for 10 years when he lived in Highland while his sons were members of Troop 263. He continued to enjoy camping and spending weekends and holidays with his wife and friends at Plymouth Jellystone Campground. He will be missed by his family and many close friends.

Those who met Bill regarded him fondly as he was friendly, cordial, caring and always willing to help. His son Michael remembers his father as the neighborhood "MacGyver" as he had the knack for unconventional problem solving. Everything was fixable if given to Bill.

Bill was preceded in death by his parents, Dean and Mary (Lynch) Hentig, his father-in-law and mother-in-law Roy and Cecilia (Oliver) Fisher, and his brother-in-law Guy Fisher. Bill is survived by his wife of 43 years Ida (Fisher) Hentig, two children Michael Hentig and Mark Hentig, and one grandchild Peter.

A visitation for Bill will be held on Saturday, February 15, 2020 from 9:00 AM until the time of funeral mass at 11:00 AM in the St. Cecilia Catholic Church of DeMotte with Father Dennis Faker officiating. His family mourns his loss but will remember Bill's life with love, joy, and thankfulness. To view the online memorial, please visit http://www.frazierfuneralhome.net.