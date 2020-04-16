William E. Cox, Jr.

HAMMOND, IN -

William E. Cox Jr., 79 of Hammond formerly of Calumet City, passed away on Monday, April 13, 2020. He is survived by his wife Eileen (Lana La Mere) Cox, daughter Ann Cox, son Edward Cox, and sister Helen Fitzgibbon. Bill was preceded in death by his parents William and Adeline Cox and his sister Alice Ciastko Martin

Bill was born October 19, 1940 and raised in Calumet City. He graduated from Thornton Fractional North High School class of 1958. He became a barber until he was drafted into the Army May, 1963 and discharged May, 1965. He settled in Hammond with his wife to raise his family. He worked in the Mill in East Chicago for over 30 years. He enjoyed umpiring and refereeing games at Edison Fields. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus in Hammond, IN.

Bill will be remembered as a loving and dedicated husband, father, uncle and brother. He will be greatly missed for his warm, friendly smile, kindness and dedication to his family. His home was always a welcoming open door to family, friends and loved ones. He and Lana enjoyed traveling, fine dining and take out. He was a life-long SOX'S FAN and got to see his beloved Sox's win a World Series. He enjoyed taking his family, nieces and nephews to baseball games every year. He and his daughter saw a Perfect Game July 23, 2009, one of his life highlights in baseball.

Bill and Lana just shared their 50 wedding anniversary on April 3, 2020. They truly had a blessed and loving marriage. He was so loved and he influenced several generations and the world was a much sweeter place with him in it. He will truly be missed by everyone.

Due to CDC guidelines and the health of our community and family, private services with immediate family only will be handled at All Saints Church Hammond IN. with a mass to follow. Bill will be laid to rest at Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens in Schererville, Indiana. Funeral arrangements were handled by Burns and Kish funeral home in Hammond, IN.You are welcomed to view live stream via Facebook at St. Casimir Catholic Church Hammond on Friday, April 17, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Please visit www.burnskish.com.