1/
William E. Hojnacki Jr.
{ "" }
William E. Hojnacki Jr.

ST. JOHN, IN - William E. Hojnacki Jr., age 89, late of St. John, Indiana formerly of Calumet City, Illinois. Passed away July 10, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Joan for 58 years. Loving father of Diane (Edward) Simpson, William (Lynn) Hojnacki III, and Jody (Joel) Stamborski. Cherished grandfather of Edward, Adam, Hillary, Jeffrey, Heather, Sarah, Joshua, Leo, and Noah. Dearest great grandfather of 8. Dear brother of Robert (late Gina), Linda, the late Ruth, and the late Joan. Fond uncle of many nieces and nephews. Veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps. Bill was a retired employee of U.S. Steel Southworks. He was an avid chess player and member of the U.S. Chess Federation.

Committal prayers Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at 12:30 p.m. DIRECTLY at Holy Cross Cemetery 801 Michigan City Road, Calumet City, Illinois. (If you are attending the committal prayers, we will be meeting at the cemetery office building and masks will be required). Arrangements entrusted to Elmwood Funeral Chapel, St. John. For more information 219-365-3474 or

www.elmwoodchapel.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Times on Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
15
Committal
12:30 PM
Holy Cross Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Elmwood Chapel
11300 W 97Th Ln
Saint John, IN 46373
(219) 365-3474
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
