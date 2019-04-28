William E. Kennedy, Sr. "Mr. Bill"

LANSING, IL - William E. Kennedy, Sr. "Mr. Bill", age 97 of Lansing, IL passed away April 23, 2019. He is survived by his beloved and loving children: Billy Kennedy, Karen Kennedy and Annmarie (Butch) Judy. Cherished grandfather of: Bret (Lisa) Kreutz, Brian Kreutz, Brandi (Mike) Doll, Aaron (Alaxis) Kennedy, Belinda Kreutz (fiance, Michael Malenki), Breanne (Danny) Ochoa, Griffin Kennedy, Vickie Kennedy, Matt (Kathy) Riesterer, and Jenny (Brian) Hughes. Great grandfather of: Kelly, Mackenzie, Emily, Kaylee, Isabelle, Mattea, Olivia, Ella, Nathan, Marley and Amelia and two more on the way. Great great grandfather of Ryker. Daughters-in-law: Linda (Dave) Velasquez and Sharon Kennedy. William was preceded in death by his beloved wife Dolores V. Kennedy, daughter Linda Kennedy, son Eddie Kreutz, parents Roma and Carl Kennedy and brother Roy Kennedy.

William spent his last months at home with his exceptionally compassionate caregiver Nimka.

William was a veteran of the United States Army who served overseas during WWII. He retired from Erie Railroad. William also frequented several Calumet City local watering holes for many years and was a bright face to the local tavern guests.

William will be laid to rest at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery along with his beloved wife Dolores. Memorial contributions can be made in William's name to Hospice of the Calumet Area.

Funeral arrangements entrusted to CASTLE HILL FUNERAL HOME. Visit castlehillfuneralhome.com for online guestbook.