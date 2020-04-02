William "Bill" E. Spicer, Sr.

VALPARAISO, IN -

William "Bill" E. Spicer, Sr., 89 of Valparaiso, passed away on March 30, 2020, at his home with his loving wife and sons by his side. He was born on August 1, 1930, in New Castle, PA. to Elbert and Olive Spicer. He graduated from McKeesport Senior Area High School in McKessport, PA and went on to serve in the United States Army during the Korean War. He married his cherished wife, Nancy Large, on November 7, 1957, which he said was the best decision of his life. In 1962, Bill and Nancy moved to Valparaiso, IN, where he was employed at National Steel, retiring in 1996.

Bill tirelessly served his community and became one of the founding fathers of the South Haven Volunteer Fire Department where he served as Chief from 1962-1972 and Assistant Chief until 1980. In 2017, the South Haven Fire Department was dedicated to Bill for his years of loyal service. Bill also served as a volunteer coach for the South Haven Little League where he continued to impact the lives of those around him. He was a member of the American Legion Post 502 in South Haven, IN, the Dunes Masonic Lodge 741, and the South Haven Lions Club.

Bill will be remembered as a devoted husband, father, and grandfather who never missed a game or event of his beloved family members, as well as a civil servant who put the needs of others above his own.

Bill is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Nancy and sons: William of Portage, IN; Robert (Theresa) of Cape May, NJ; Richard of Valparaiso, IN; Don of Valparaiso, IN; Michael (Michelle) of Valparaiso, IN; treasured grandchildren: Tate, Logan, Karleigh, Kamryn, Alec, Rebeka, Morgan, Michael, and Marisa; much-loved brother Walter (Suzanne) Spicer of Bedford, PA, and sister Janet Magnus of White Oak, PA. He was preceded in death by his parents Elbert and Olive Spicer and his brother Frederick.

A private service will be held and a Celebration of Life Service will be planned at a later date. Online condolences can be made to the family at ee-fh.com.