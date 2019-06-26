William Edward Madura

SCHERERVILLE, IN - William Edward Madura, 67, of Schererville, passed away on Saturday, June 22, 2019. He is survived by his wife, Christine; sisters, Carolyn Bender and Jeanne Kerosky; brother-in-law, Raymond Kerosky; sister-in-law, Nancy Fick; Godson, Conrad Kerosky; several nieces, nephews, and cousins. Bill was preceded in death by his parents, Edward William and Dolores Cecelia Madura.

Friends are invited to visit with the family from 3:00 PM to 6:00 PM on Thursday, June 27, 2019, at HILLSIDE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CENTER, 8941 Kleinman Road (1 block south of Ridge Road), Highland, IN 46322. A Funeral Service will be held at 6:00 PM at the funeral home, immediately following visitation.

Bill graduated from Highland High School in Highland, IN, with the Class of 1969. He went on to earn his Bachelor's degree from Indiana University, Bloomington, graduating in 1973. In 1974, Bill was named Indiana Artist of the Year.

After 18 years of teaching at Highland Jr. High School, Bill then became the Fine Arts Coordinator for the Highland School System, and Assistant Principal at Highland High School. After devoting 43 years to educating the many children of Highland, Bill retired from the school system. He was a member, for many years, of the Northern Indiana Art Center, and served as Program Director for five years. He founded elementary, middle school, and high school art shows as part of the Art Center.

Bill was a member of Holy Trinity Hungarian Catholic Church in East Chicago, IN.For additional information, please contact HILLSIDE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CENTER KONNIE KUIPER-KEVIN NORDYKE by calling 219-838-0800 or visiting www.hillsidefhcares.com.