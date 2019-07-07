William F. Bear

VALPARAISO, IN - William F. Bear, 86, of Valparaiso passed away Thursday, July 4, 2019. He was born January 3, 1933 in Canton, IL to Orville & Bertha Bear. Bill had owned and operated Bear's Air Conditioning, Heating & Refrigeration for over 40 years. He was an avid ham radio operator (WB9FWQ) which helped lead him into the early wave of computer enthusiasts.

On January 23, 1965 he married Marlene Wilson who preceded him in death in 2013. Survivors include their sons: William "Scott" (Jennifer) Bear of Cedar Lake and Steve (Leslie) Bear of Valparaiso; daughter, Melody Wilson; son, Lynn Bear; sister, Dorothy Louge; grandchildren: Stephanie, Brandon, Kyle, Zackery, Rosie and Blake; and great-granddaughters: Jayci and Brynn. He was also preceded in death by his sister, Mary Ford and brother, David Bear. Bill was a loving and caring husband, father, grandfather and friend who left an indelible mark of positivity on everyone within his realm of influence.

A memorial visitation will be held Monday from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. at MOELLER FUNERAL HOME, Valparaiso with memorial service beginning at 7:00 p.m. Memorial donations may be made to the VNA Hospice of NWI.