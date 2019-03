Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William Frederick Turnbull.

William Frederick Turnbull

William Frederick Turnbull, age 69, passed away on March 9, 2019. Bill was born on September 26, 1949, in Harvey, IL and was the sole child of Jane and William Turnbull.

He is survived by his wife and best friend, Renee, and will be forever remembered by his extended family and friends. Bill was a proud Cook County Deputy Sheriff for many years.

In keeping with Bill's wishes, there will be no service.