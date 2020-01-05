William G. Colville, Jr.

PORTAGE, IN - William G. Colville, Jr., age 83, of Portage, passed away Thursday, January 2, 2020. He was born on July 31, 1936 in Chicago, IL to the late William G. and Mary (nee Sum) Colville Sr. On August 18, 1956 William married the love of his life Barbara Eisenhauer in Schererville, IN. He retired from U.S. Steel where he worked as a steelworker roll grinder. He will be remembered as a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, uncle and friend.

He is survived by his daughter, Judy (Tom) Taylor of Portage; four sons, William (Gwen) Colville of Valparaiso, Richard (Suzi) Colville, James (Linda) Colville and Scott Colville all of Portage; nine grandchildren, Amber, Alyssa, Ryan, Randi, Stefan Cari, Tommy , Michael, Ronald; 19 great-grandchildren with another due to arrive before the end of 2020; two brothers, Alan Colville and John (Judith) Colville and many other loving family members and friends.

He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Barbara Colville; grandson, Brandon and his parents.

A funeral service for William will take place Monday, January 6, 2020 at 11:00 am, with Pastor Bob Burton officiating at Rees Funeral Home, Olson Chapel, 5341 Central Ave., Portage. Visitation will also be held Monday, January 6, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. until time of service at the funeral home. For more information, please call (219) 762-3013. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.reesfuneralhomes.com.