William G. Suarez

PORTER, IN - William G. Suarez, age 34 of Porter, passed away Saturday, April 20, 2019. He was born July 1, 1984 in Valparaiso to William S. and Barbara (Murrow) Suarez. William was a loving, fun, smart, caring man, who left us all too soon. He loved fishing with his father, running, bike riding, trying new eateries, traveling, and gardening. William very much enjoyed being with family and friends. He had a sense of humor like his dad. William will be missed by all who knew him.

William is survived by his mother, Barbara Suarez of Porter; brothers: David Suarez of Valparaiso, and Joseph Suarez of Greenwood; godfather, John Murrow; uncles: George (Sharon) Murrow, Richard (Pamela) Murrow; aunts: Gail (Larry) Skingley, and Yolanda Suarez; and his four-legged friend, Velcro. He was preceded in death by his father, William S. Suarez; grandparents: George and Josephine Murrow and Petra Suarez; and godmother, Rosie Washko.

Following cremation at Angelcrest Crematory, a celebration of life will be held on Thursday, April 25, 2019 from 11:00 AM to 2:00 PM at Pestos Italian Restaurant, 3123 Calumet Ave., Valparaiso.