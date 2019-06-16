William Gale Mott (1953 - 2019)
Guest Book
  • "Holding your family close to our hearts. Today and those..."
    - Tina Jackson
Service Information
Moeller Funeral Home
104 Roosevelt Road
Valparaiso, IN
46383
(219)-462-0535
Visitation
Tuesday, Jun. 18, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Moeller Funeral Home
104 Roosevelt Road
Valparaiso, IN 46383
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jun. 18, 2019
6:00 PM
Moeller Funeral Home
104 Roosevelt Road
Valparaiso, IN 46383
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

William Gale Mott

CHESTERTON, IN - William Gale Mott, 65, of Chesterton passed away Friday, June 14, 2019 at home with his family. He was born October 16, 1953 to William E. and Marjorie (Karnes) Mott. Bill started his career as an Electrician with US Steel and retired as a General Manager with International Mill Services. He was a member of Valley Baptist Church in Valparaiso and spent many years dedicated to coaching his daughter's softball teams, including Portage Jr. Miss Softball, and following her travel teams. Bill will be remembered for his great sense of humor and contagious smile, his selfless and generous nature, and his willingness to put his family and friends above himself always. He was a loving and devoted husband, father, and grandfather who will be dearly missed.

On October 4, 1973 in Gary, he married Kerry Jo Mushinsky, who survives, along with their daughter, Shannon Cristin(Tony) Mott-Rivera of Noblesville, grandsons: Andrew and Tyler; mother, Marjorie Mott of Galatia, IL; sisters: Leisa (Russell) Capellari, Laura (Dave) Short; and many loving nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father.

A visitation will be held on Tuesday, June 18, 2019 from 2:00-6:00 PM at MOELLER FUNERAL HOME, VALPARAISO with funeral service beginning at 6:00 PM. Burial of urn will take place at Angelcrest Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to .
Published in The Times on June 16, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Donations
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.