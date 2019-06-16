William Gale Mott

CHESTERTON, IN - William Gale Mott, 65, of Chesterton passed away Friday, June 14, 2019 at home with his family. He was born October 16, 1953 to William E. and Marjorie (Karnes) Mott. Bill started his career as an Electrician with US Steel and retired as a General Manager with International Mill Services. He was a member of Valley Baptist Church in Valparaiso and spent many years dedicated to coaching his daughter's softball teams, including Portage Jr. Miss Softball, and following her travel teams. Bill will be remembered for his great sense of humor and contagious smile, his selfless and generous nature, and his willingness to put his family and friends above himself always. He was a loving and devoted husband, father, and grandfather who will be dearly missed.

On October 4, 1973 in Gary, he married Kerry Jo Mushinsky, who survives, along with their daughter, Shannon Cristin(Tony) Mott-Rivera of Noblesville, grandsons: Andrew and Tyler; mother, Marjorie Mott of Galatia, IL; sisters: Leisa (Russell) Capellari, Laura (Dave) Short; and many loving nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father.

A visitation will be held on Tuesday, June 18, 2019 from 2:00-6:00 PM at MOELLER FUNERAL HOME, VALPARAISO with funeral service beginning at 6:00 PM. Burial of urn will take place at Angelcrest Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to .