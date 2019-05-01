William H. Arnold

VALPARAISO, IN - William H. Arnold, 87 of Valparaiso, passed away Sunday, April 28, 2019. He was born March 30, 1932 in East Stroudsburg, PA to the late Harrison and Doris (Harps) Arnold. Bill was a proud Korean War Veteran of the U.S. Air Force, obtaining a National Defense Service Medal. His support of all military veterans was a lifelong passion of his, and he was a 51 year member of the American Legion.

Bill is survived by his loving wife of over 40 years, Diana Arnold; children, son, William R. Arnold, Daniel Zimbrich, Edwin McGowan, Kathy Campbell, and Matthew (Theresa) McGowan; grandchildren, Brandon, Joshua, Stephen, Matthew, and Cameron; sister, Eleanora "Molly" Pruyne; and special niece, Dawn Pullen.

Bill was an early entrepreneur, resulting in a successful career as an insurance agency owner and a real estate agent, as well as a previous owner and operator of Aurelio's Pizza. His success in the businesses he pursued can be directly attributed to his work ethic and the pride he took in leaving his clients and customers satisfied. His attention to detail was legendary.

He was a passionate reader and crossword puzzle solver. A good day at the slot machines at the local casino was hard to beat. Bill was sports enthusiasts who enjoyed Saturday and Sunday baseball and football TV games and was especially happy to witness the Cubs finally win the World Series. He was a strong, proud, and good man who will be greatly missed.

Memorial Visitation will be Saturday, May 4, 2019 from 11:00 AM- 1:00 PM at MOELLER FUNERAL HOME, 104 Roosevelt Rd., Valparaiso with a Memorial Service beginning at 1:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorials are requested to the .