William H. Kilgore "Fred"

SCHERERVILLE, IN - William H. Kilgore "Fred", age 91, of Schererville, IN passed away on Friday, May 3, 2019 at his residence with loving family at his side. William "Fred" was born February 19, 1928 in Nickelsville, VA to the late John L. and Goldie M. (Johnson) Kilgore. On September 26, 1949 he married Nora Lee Johnson. Of this union they had three children.

Mr. Kilgore retired from ACME Steel / Interlake Steel of Riverdale, IL after 32 years of faithful service as an overhead crane operator. William was a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. He enjoyed spending time with those he loved, he was always there for anyone who needed his help.

He leaves behind his doting children; Jerry Kilgore and significant other, Denise Graves, Bobby (Marcia) Kilgore, Judy (Ron) Madziarczyk; grandchildren, Kristy (Jose) Alvarez, Carrie (Harris) Kirmani, Steve (Lizzi) Madziarczyk; great-grandchildren, Samuel Kirmani, Kayla Kirmani, Faith Alvarez, Abigayle Alvarez, Antonio Alvarez; sisters, Phyllis Keith, Nannie Marshall; brother, Hubert Kilgore; along with many loving nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his darling wife of 66 years, Nora Kilgore; parents, John and Goldie Kilgore; as well as many brothers and sisters.

Visitation will be held from 4:00PM – 8:00PM on Thursday, May 9, 2019 at CHAPEL LAWN FUNERAL HOME – 8178 Cline Ave. Crown Point, IN 46307. A funeral service in Mr. Kilgore's honor will take place at 1:00PM on Friday, May 10, 2019 at Chapel Lawn Funeral Home. Pastor Bob Parnel will officiate. Burial will follow at Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens. To share words of remembrance and condolences please visit www.chapellawnfunerals.com