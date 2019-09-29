William H. "Red" McNorton

LAKE STATION, IN - William H. "Red" McNorton, age 89, of Lake Station passed away Thursday September 26, 2019 at his home. Red was born May 2, 1930 in Gary, Indiana to the late Darel and Allie (Griffin) McNorton. Bill was a WWII Air Force Veteran, an Ironworker and a member of Local Union #395. He was a member of Porter Lodge #137 F&AM, Chapter #79 of the Royal Arch Masons, Council #86 of Select Masters, Valparaiso Commandry of Knights Templar #28, #55 York Rite College, a Knight of the York Cross of Honour, a member of the NRA, and the Air Force Association.

He is survived by two stepdaughters: Dolly (Ray) Ballard of Hobart and Nancy (Tom) Deehan of Florida; two brothers: James L. McNorton of Florida and Thomas (Carol) McNorton of Lowell; several grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews and other relatives. He was preceded in death by his wife Matilda McNorton and many other relatives.

Visitation will be Monday September 30, 2019 from 2:00 to 7:00 p.m. at REES FUNERAL HOME, 600 West Old Ridge Road Hobart, IN 46342. There will be a Masonic Memorial Service at 7:00 p.m. Monday at the Funeral Home. Burial will be at 10:00 am Tuesday October 1, 2019 in Ridgelawn Cemetery. Memorial Donations are preferred to the Shriners Hospital for Crippled Children in lieu of flowers. Online condolences may be submitted at

www.reesfuneralhomes.com.