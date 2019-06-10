William "Bill" Haynes

CROWN POINT, IN - William "Bill" Haynes, age 66, of Crown Point, IN passed away on Saturday, June 8, 2019. Bill is survived by his beloved wife and caretaker, Madeline (nee Krivickas) of 43 years; fur child, Dallas; sister, Marsha (Larry) Bockman; brothers and sisters-in-law; numerous nieces and nephews. Bill was preceded in death by his parents: Jack and Beverly Haynes; in-laws: Casimir and Virginia Krivickas; his feline fur children: Fauna, Sammy, Felix and Crockett

Bill was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Crown Point and retired from The Indiana Toll Road. He enjoyed playing cards and watching TV, particularly old movies; and was an avid Cubs and Notre Dame Football Fan. Bill graduated from South Newton High School, class of 1971

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, June 11, 2019 at GEISEN FUNERAL, CREMATION & RECEPTION CENTRE, 606 E. 113th Avenue, Crown Point, IN from 3:00 to 8:00 PM. Additional visitation will be held on Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at the First United Methodist Church, 352 S. Main Street, Crown Point, IN 46307 from 9:30 AM until the Funeral Service at 10:00 AM with Pastor Mark Wilkins officiating. Interment to follow at Calumet Park Cemetery in Merrillville.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Best Friends Animal Society. Sign Bill's online guestbook and/or view directions at www.GeisenFuneralHome.com – (219) 663-2500.