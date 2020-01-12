Dr. William "Bill" Heitmann

Service Information
Burns Funeral Home & Crematory
10101 Broadway
Crown Point, IN
46307
(219)-769-0044
Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020
1:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Burns Funeral Home & Crematory
10101 Broadway
Crown Point, IN 46307
Funeral service
Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020
5:00 PM
Burns Funeral Home & Crematory
10101 Broadway
Crown Point, IN 46307
Obituary
Dr. William "Bill" Heitmann

CROWN POINT, IN - Dr. William "Bill" Heitmann, age 88 of Crown Point, LOFS, passed away January 8, 2020. He received his PhD from the University of Illinois-Urbana Campus with a Metallurgical Engineering Degree. Bill was employed at ArcelorMittal in the research department for 60 years. He was an avid reader and his passion was hunting and fishing. Bill was a holder of patents, and a member of many metallurgical societies. He was a loving and devoted husband and friend. He will be deeply missed.

Bill was preceded in death by his parents William and Evelyn Heitmann. He is survived by his loving wife of 60 years Nancy; nephew Arthur (Mindy) Carlson; nieces- Karen (John) Belto, Kim (Dave) Begeske, Nancy (Tom Malecki) Carlson, other great nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, January 19, 2020 from 1:00 p.m. until the time of funeral service at 5:00 p.m. at BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 10101 Broadway, Crown Point. www.burnsfuneral.com


Published in The Times on Jan. 12, 2020
