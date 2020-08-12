1/
1935 - 2020
William "Ralph" Hill, Sr.

NEW CHICAGO, IN - William "Ralph" Hill, Sr., age 85, of New Chicago, passed away Sunday, August 9, 2020. He was born in Montgomery, AL on January 3, 1935 to the late Joseph and Ada Hill. Ralph proudly served his country in The United States Army. He was a New Chicago fireman where he held the position of chief for eight years. Ralph retired from US Steel. He loved spending time with his family and friends and enjoyed fishing, bonfires, and collecting rocks.

Ralph is survived by his three sons: William (Betty) Hill, Jr., David (Janice) Hill, Daniel (Paulette) Hill; grandchildren: William III, Joshua (Colleen), Jeremy (Megan), Bradley (Abby), Chloe (Dylan), Tiffany (Jay), Brittany, Stephany, Courtany, Danielle; great grandchildren: Jordan, Connor; numerous nieces and nephews; and special friend, Joan Wojcik.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Helen May (nee Viator) Hill.

A funeral service will be held Friday, August 14, 2020 at 10:00 am with Rev. Lourdu Pasala officiating at Rees Funeral Home, 600 W. Old Ridge Rd. Hobart, IN 46342. Visitation will take place Thursday, August 13, 2020 from 2:00-8:00 PM at REES FUNERAL HOME, Hobart Chapel. Social distancing and facial coverings are required. For more information, please call 219-942-2109. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.reesfuneralhomes.com.




Published in The Times on Aug. 12, 2020.
Published in The Times on Aug. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
13
Visitation
02:00 - 08:00 PM
Rees Funeral Home, Hobart Chapel - Hobart
AUG
14
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Rees Funeral Home, Hobart Chapel - Hobart
Funeral services provided by
Rees Funeral Home, Hobart Chapel - Hobart
600 West Old Ridge Road
Hobart, IN 46342
(219) 942-2109
Memories & Condolences
August 11, 2020
Ralf was a loving happy man. I will miss the way his eyes lit up and how he said hello when we seen each other.
Joanne Immel
Family
August 11, 2020
I'm sorry for your loss. Ralph was such a nice person. I will always remember him taking us for rides in his Dune Buggy !
Marianne Immel Holmes
Family
August 11, 2020
So sorry for your family's loss
James McCluskey
Classmate
August 11, 2020
Our sincerest condolences are with the family in this sad time. Please know that you are in our thoughts & prayers. Ralph was always a happy person & a pleasure to be around.
Paul & Kathy Polak
August 11, 2020
What a truly remarkable and loving man Uncle Ralph was. He will surely be missed by many family and friends. We so enjoyed his phone calls and jokes. He always told us he loved us every time we spoke. Love, Allison and Henry Greene
Allison Greene
Family
August 10, 2020
IM SO SORRY. RALPH WAS AN AWESOME MAN. HE LOVED TO JOKE AND LAUGH. WE WOULD TALK EVERY WEEK AND I LOOKED SO FORWARD TO OUR PHONE CONVERSATIONS. HE WILL BE MISSED SO MUCH. HE SURE DID LOVE HIS FAMILY AND FRIENDS. THANK YOU DEAR FATHER GOD FOR MY AWESOME BUDDY. REST IN PEACE RALPH. TELL HELEN HI FOR ME. WHEN YOU COME ACROSS SONNY PLEASE TELL HIM I MISS HIM. MELINDA REMM ELIZABETHTOWN KY.
MELINDA REMM
Friend
August 10, 2020
Our condolences and prayers to the Hill family
Pete, Ida Saims
August 10, 2020
I'm si sorry he was a very sweet man I'm going to miss seeing him coming to McDonalds
Tina Runions
Friend
August 10, 2020
I am very sorry for your loss. Ralph was a wonderful man and I loved him very much. My prayers and thoughts are with you all during this difficult time.
PJ Wiggins
Friend
August 10, 2020
True friendship
Lisa Ackermann
Neighbor
August 10, 2020
Always a kiss
Lisa Ackermann
Neighbor
August 10, 2020
We just loved him!!!!!!!!
Lisa Ackermann
Neighbor
August 10, 2020
I knew Ralph my entire life but really just started to get to personally know him and spend time with him the last couple years. I LOVED that man. He will be GREATLY MISSED. I'm grateful God took him home and he isn't in pain anymore. He was an example of what a good solid god fearing family man should be.
Lisa Ackermann
Neighbor
August 10, 2020
We are so sorry for the loss of Ralph. He was a good man & friend. You are all in our prayers
Ben & Sis Williams
Friend
August 10, 2020
I always told Ralph that I thought he was "Mr. New Chicago"...... He was a Great Friend and Neighbor..... Always had a smile on his face and some kind of story to tell. And always into something. I've missed him driving by the house and stopping for a chat. He helped put quite a few rocks in my yard - and he always loved joking with my son. We will sure miss him.
Augusta Gaskins
Neighbor
