William "Ralph" Hill, Sr.

NEW CHICAGO, IN - William "Ralph" Hill, Sr., age 85, of New Chicago, passed away Sunday, August 9, 2020. He was born in Montgomery, AL on January 3, 1935 to the late Joseph and Ada Hill. Ralph proudly served his country in The United States Army. He was a New Chicago fireman where he held the position of chief for eight years. Ralph retired from US Steel. He loved spending time with his family and friends and enjoyed fishing, bonfires, and collecting rocks.

Ralph is survived by his three sons: William (Betty) Hill, Jr., David (Janice) Hill, Daniel (Paulette) Hill; grandchildren: William III, Joshua (Colleen), Jeremy (Megan), Bradley (Abby), Chloe (Dylan), Tiffany (Jay), Brittany, Stephany, Courtany, Danielle; great grandchildren: Jordan, Connor; numerous nieces and nephews; and special friend, Joan Wojcik.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Helen May (nee Viator) Hill.

A funeral service will be held Friday, August 14, 2020 at 10:00 am with Rev. Lourdu Pasala officiating at Rees Funeral Home, 600 W. Old Ridge Rd. Hobart, IN 46342. Visitation will take place Thursday, August 13, 2020 from 2:00-8:00 PM at REES FUNERAL HOME, Hobart Chapel.