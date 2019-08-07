William Isadore "Bill" "Gummy" Gumbiner

MOORESVILLE, IN - William Isadore "Bill" "Gummy" Gumbiner, age 77, of Mooresville, IN, passed away on Friday, July 26, 2019.

Bill is survived by his two children: Kathleen (Duane) Fox of New Lenox, Il; William "Bill" Gumbiner of Mooresville, IN; two brothers: David (Debra) Gumbiner of Crown Point, IN; Ken (Michelle) Gumbiner, of Ft. Wayne, IN; sister, Sarah (Jamie) Hanover of Mooresville, IN; sister-in-law Arlene (Les-deceased) Gumbiner; two grandchildren: Michael (Ebony) Stefanelli of Reno, NV and Emily Fleckenstein of St. Louis, MO, and many nieces and nephews.

Bill was preceded in death by his wife, Marge (nee Skozen); sister Judith Gumbiner; brother Les (Arlene) Gumbiner and parents: Les and Mae Gumbiner.

Bill was an alumnus of Crown Point High School class of 1960. He and his family lived in Highland, Crown Point, Plainfield and Martinsville, IN; Worcester, MA; Rush (Rochester), New York; Gibsonia (Pittsburgh), PA; Cincinnati, OH; and Spring, TX; before moving back to Indiana. In the late 70's Bill and his two brothers owned Gumbiners' True Value Hardware stores in Plainfield and Martinsville, IN. He was an avid sports fan and played Football, baseball and coached Biddy Basketball in Crown Point.

A memorial Service will be held at his brother Ken's home in Ft. Wayne for close friends and family.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be given to the American Kidney Foundation in Bill's name.