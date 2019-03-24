William J. "Butch" Anaszewicz

William J. "Butch" Anaszewicz, age 73, late of the East Side, passed away March 20, 2019. Beloved husband of Margaret for 50 years. Loving father of Jennifer (Brian) Jacobs and Bill (Beth) Anaszewicz. Cherished grandfather of Trevor Jacobs and Will Anaszewicz. Dearest brother of the late Nancy (late Robert) Busse and Gerry (Anne) Anaszewicz. Dear brother in law of the late James (Linda) Thompson, the late Mary (late Bill) Mendlar, and Robert (Cathy) Thompson. Fond uncle of many nieces and nephews. Veteran of the US Army Reserve. Retired pipefitter and member of Pipefitters Union Local #597. Butch was a longtime loyal Cubs fan and classic car enthusiast.

Visitation Wednesday, March 27, 2019 from 2:00-9:00 p.m. Funeral Services Thursday, March 28, 2019 at 9:15 a.m. from the ELMWOOD CHAPEL, 11200 S. Ewing Ave., Chicago to St. Michael Church. Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 am. Entombment Holy Cross Mausoleum. For more information 773-731-2749 or www.elmwoodchapel.com.