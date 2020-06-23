William J. Balcerak

CROWN POINT, IN - William J. Balcerak "Billy Balls", age 68, of Crown Point, IN passed away peacefully at VNA Hospice of NWI on Friday, June 19, 2020. He was born January 27, 1952 in Gary, IN and graduated from Lew Wallace High School, Class of 1970. He served for six years in The National Guard out of Gary, IN.

Billy is survived by his siblings: Daniel T. (Debbie) Balcerak of Crown Point, IN, Thomas (Denise) Balcerak of LaPorte, IN and Catherine (Tim) Munchenburg of Hobart, IN; nieces and nephews: Jeanne (Matthew) Newton of Miller Beach, IN, Julie (Christopher) Smith of Fishers, IN, Sara Schultz of Valparaiso, IN, Daniel (Amber) Balcerak of Valparaiso, IN, Jennifer Munchenburg of Valparaiso, IN, Melissa (Matthew) Glowski of Valparaiso, IN, Lisa Balcerak of Portage, IN, Nicole Balcerak of Michigan City, IN, Thomas (Sonia) Balcerak of Valparaiso, IN, and Brian Balcerak of LaPorte, IN; uncle, Jerome (Carol) Balcerak of Baytown, TX; and cousins: Kim, Carrie, Dee Dee, Brett and Cherie.

Billy was preceded in death by his parents: William T. and Patty Lou (Hewitt) Balcerak; uncle and aunt: Steve and Leona (Balcerak) Sirko; cousin, Robert Sirko; and nephew, Timothy Munchenburg.

Billy worked for NIPSCO for 39 years, retiring from Building Maintenance in 2011. He was also part owner to Silver Bullet Bar in Crown Point. He loved music, especially Bob Seger and the Silver Bullet Band - his bar's namesake.

Billy was an ace pitcher in the East Glen Park Senior League, even winning a State Title in 1966. As an adult, he and his brothers played in several softball leagues. His love for sports never ceased and was an avid fan of the Pittsburgh Pirates and Green Bay Packers.

Billy enjoyed hunting pheasant, duck and goose with his best canine buddy, Willy. He worked hard setting up a hunt club with his brothers and close friends at Deardorff Farms in Wheatfield, IN. Billy also trained hunting dogs. He was a member and supporter of Pheasants Forever, Ducks Unlimited and Waterfowl USA. Billy loved fishing, especially at the family cabin his grandfather built in Mendon, Michigan on the St Joe River.

"In the cool of the night, in the heat of the day, if you're ever in doubt, I'll be on my way, straight to your side" ~ Bob Seger "Wait for Me"

Private Services for family will be held at Geisen Funeral Home in Crown Point, IN.

Memorial donations can be made in Billy's name to VNA Foundation, 501 Marquette St., Valparaiso, IN 46383 or www.vnanwi.org/give.

