William J. Bieschke

CALUMET CITY, IL - William J. Bieschke, age 97, of Calumet City.

He is survived by his son, David Bieschke; and many loving family and friends. Preceded in death by his wife, Ruth Bieschke; his parents Rose and John Bieschke; sister Bea Finkler.

Cremation by ROSEMOOR FUNERAL HOME, Lansing, IL.

Bill will be remembered for his generous heart and always willing to help someone in need.