William J. Gnerlich Jr. "Little Billy"

In Loving Memory Of

William J. Gnerlich Jr.

"Little Billy" On His First

Year In Heaven

08/19/1989-11/09/2018

We can't believe it's been one year already. The pain and sadness still feels as if it were yesterday. We love you and miss you everyday. "A Limb Has Fallen From My Family Tree. I keep hearing a voice that says, "Grieve Not For Me." Remember the best times, the laughter, the song. The good life I lived while I was strong. Continue my heritage, I'm counting on you. Keep smiling and surely the sun will shine through. My mind is at ease, my soul is at rest. Remembering all how truly I was blessed. I miss you dearly, so keep up your chin. Until the day comes and we're together once again." You are and will forever be in our hearts.

Love, Mom, Dad, Mandy, Daisy and Felix