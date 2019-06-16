William J. Hanas

HIGHLAND, IN -

William J. Hanas, of Highland, IN (formerly of Hammond, IN) passed away peacefully on June 11, 2019, born February 22, 1924.

Preceded in death by the love of his life for 33 years, Janet (Taylor) Hanas, son Brian Wm. Hanas, grandson Matthew Hanas, son-in-law Thomas Biernacki and his brothers and sisters Walter, Bernice, Henry, Chico, Delores, Eugene, Paul, Margaret and Dorothy.

Survived by his brother John Hanas of Hammond, loving daughters Karen Biernacki and Diane (Lee) Tapper, grandchildren David (Lindsay Cox) Biernacki, Lisa Biernacki (John Gregory), and Lauren Biernacki, Erica Hanas and Nicole Hanas, Angela (Gregory) Tapper-Hochstetter, Christina Tapper, Julie Tapper. Blessed with five great-grandchildren: Jillian, Jacqueline, Jacob, Ryan and Ximena and countless nieces and nephews.

After graduating from Hammond Tech and Hammond Business College, Bill served in the US Navy during WWII. He earned the Purple Heart when the ship he served on was sank by the Japanese. Bill met his wife, Janet Taylor, at St. John Bosco Church and they married on Nov. 19, 1955. Bill worked at Unilever for 30 years, retiring in 1986. He was a member of St. John Bosco for more than 60 years and then Our Lady of Grace after moving to Highland. He was a member of the K of C in Hammond and an avid bowler in his younger years. Bill loved spending time with his family, praying and watching the Yankees. He will be dearly missed by his loving family and friends.

Visitation with the family on Tuesday from 5:00-7:00 p.m. at BURNS-KISH FUNERAL HOME, 8415 Calumet Ave., Munster, IN. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at Our Lady of Grace Church in Highland with Rev. Edward Moszur at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday June 19, 2019. Friends may gather in the Church at 9:30 a.m. Burial will follow in Elmwood Cemetery, Hammond. www.burnskish.com