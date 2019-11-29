William J. Szczesniak (Stack)

DYER, IN - William J. Szczesniak (Stack), age 88, late of Dyer, IN formerly of the East Side passed away on November 26, 2019. Beloved husband of late Barbara. Loving father of Billy (Cheri Young) Szczesniak, Dan (Milly) Szczesniak and Gail (Dane) West. Devoted grandfather of Jordan West, Shawn West, Shane West and Ryan Szczesniak. Cherished great-grandfather of Mackenzie and Nolan. Loving companion of Chris Gibson. Dear brother of late Don (late Terri) Szczesniak. Fond uncle of many nieces and nephews.

Veteran of the U.S Army. Retired employee of U.S. Steel Southworks.

Visitation Friday 3:00-8:00 p.m. Funeral services Saturday, November 30, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the ELMWOOD FUNERAL CHAPEL, 11300 West 97th Lane (1/2 block west of U. S. 41/Wicker Ave. at 97th Street) St. John, IN 46373. Private interment Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens Cemetery.

