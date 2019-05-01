William "Bill" J. Wilusz

KINGMAN, IN - William "Bill" J. Wilusz, 64, passed away unexpectedly from heart issues at his home in Kingman, IN on Wednesday, April 24, 2019.

Born in Gary, IN on November 11, 1954, Bill was the son of the late Andrew and Laura Wilusz. He was raised in Gary, graduating from Sacred Heart Grade School and later from Griffith High School in 1972. He resided in Griffith for more than 18 years before moving to Valparaiso, IN in 1999. After retiring he moved to Kingman in 2017.

Bill had worked as car salesman and then parts manager for Towne & Countree Auto Sales in Schererville, IN and later as a fixed operations manager for Napleton's AutoWerks. After retiring he worked part time at AutoZone Auto Parts in Crawfordsville, IN.

While living in Griffith, Bill attended St. Mary's Catholic Church. He enjoyed building and racing stock cars when he was younger. He also enjoyed bowling, fishing and restoring older model cars and trucks. More recently he took up RC (radio controlled car) racing, traveling to races with his son throughout the Midwest. On February 14, 1981 in Griffith, Bill married Judith "Judie" Matusik who survives. He leaves behind four children, Bill Bennett, Hobart, IN; Lynette Griffith, Nebraska; A.J. (Denise) Wilusz, Valparaiso, IN; and Nathan (Blair) Wilusz, Whiteland, IN; three siblings, Robert (Karen) Wilusz, Griffith; Sharon (David) Price and Marcia Pease; several grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

A celebration of Bill's life will be held in Kingman on May 18, 2019 and Valparaiso on May 11, 2019.