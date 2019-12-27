William John Clayton Farmer

JASPER, AL/FORMERLY OF LANSING, IL - William John Clayton Farmer, age 39, of Jasper, AL, formerly of Lansing, IL passed away December 7, 2019. He is survived by his loving wife Michelle; cherished children: Lily and Cassidy Farmer; devoted parents: William and Deborah Farmer; dear grandmother Betty Baricevich; and special family member Allison Snow. William was preceded in death by his grandparents Clayton and Helen Farmer, and John Baricevich.

Family and friends are invited to celebrate his life on Saturday, December 28, 2019 with a Memorial Gathering from 4:00-6:00 p.m. and a service officiated by Rev. Joseph Anweiler at 6:00 p.m. at CASTLE HILL FUNERAL HOME, 1219 Sheffield Avenue, Dyer, Indiana 46311.

William honorably served in the United States Navy during Operation Iraqi Freedom and was an avid Star Wars Fan.

