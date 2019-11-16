William Joseph Eisman

LAKES OF THE FOUR SEASONS/CROWN POINT, IN - William Joseph Eisman, age 100, of Lakes of the Four Seasons/Crown Point passed away Thursday November 14, 2019 with his loving family at his side. Bill was born April 5, 1919 in Benld, IL to the late Joseph and Bessie (Vavra) Eisman. He Retired from US Steel where he served as the Superintendant of Quality Control for Steel Production. He was a devoted member of St. Mary of the Lake catholic Church. William proudly served in the US Army during WWII.

William is survived by three children, Richard (Wendy) Eisman of Lowell, Sharon (Howard) Chadwick of Portage and Janice Eisman of Crown Point; five grandchildren; seven great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.He was preceded in death by his wife, veronica; his parents; one son William R. Eisman; his brother, Joseph Eisman; two sisters, May Wargo and Rosemary Shoemeister; and his stepmother, Theresa Eisman.

Visitation for William will be conducted between 2:00-7:00 p.m. Monday, November 18, 2019 at REES FUNERAL HOME WINFIELD CHAPEL, 10909 Randolph Street Crown Point/Winfield, IN 46307. Additional visitation will be from 9:30-10:00 a.m. at St. Mary of the Lake Catholic Church on Tuesday. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 10:00 a.m. Tuesday at St. Mary of the Lake Catholic Church, 6060 Miller Avenue, Gary, IN. Burial will follow in Chapel Lawn Memorial Park.

