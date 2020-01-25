William Joseph Foster

VALPARAISO, IN - William Joseph Foster, 72, of Valparaiso passed away Sunday, January 19, 2020 at home with his family. He was born September 26, 1947 in Council Bluffs, IA to Joseph and Irene (Webster) Foster. Bill served proudly with the U.S. Army in Vietnam, receiving the Purple Heart in action with his artillery unit. He made his career with Ironworkers Local #395 for 45 years retiring in 2009. Bill served as a longtime Mentor with Porter County Veterans' Court, Independent Cat Society and Special Olympics Indiana. An avid fisherman of crappie, bluegill and walleye, he relished his time on the water.

On July 30, 1966 he married Diana Colbert who survives along with their children, Cindy (Ben) Godby of Valparaiso and Joe (Missee) Foster of Cicero, IN, sisters: Irma James, Jo Anne (Mike) Tomanio, Karen Strayer, Cindy (Bud) Wright, grandchildren: Ashley, Kacey, Aaron, Raine, Justus and Roman and great-grandchildren: Zoe, Oliver, Greyson, Emerson, Max and Kaeson. He was preceded in death by his parents.

A visitation will be held Saturday, February 1, 2020 from 1:00-3:00 p.m. at MOELLER FUNERAL HOME, Valparaiso with memorial service beginning at 3:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Independent Cat Society or Porter County Veterans' Court.