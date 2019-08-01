William L. "Bill" Beck, Jr.

MERRILLVILLE, IN - William L. "Bill" Beck, Jr. of Merrillville passed away on Monday July 29, 2019. He is survived by his wife of 30 years Kim; children Michael, Matthew, Bridget and Michelle Beck; parents William Sr, and Hilda Beck; brothers Keith (Gina) Beck, Kevin Beck, sisters Christine (Rich) Grutsch, Kimberly Beck, and Jennifer Piech. Numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held Saturday August 3, 2019 at 10:00 AM at WHITE FUNERAL HOME located at 921 W. 45th Ave., Griffith with Fr. Keith Virus officiating. Burial will follow at Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens in Schererville.

Friends may meet with the family on Friday August 2, 2019 from 3:00PM to 8:00PM. Bill was retired from Midwest Refrigeration in Griffith and was a member of Pipefitters Union Local 597. He was active in the Boy Scouts Troop 264, loved camping, being outdoors, and working with his hands.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Lou and Jean Malnati Brain Tumor Institute.

For more information, please contact WHITE FUNERAL HOME at (219) 924-4100 or visit us at www.whitefuneralhome.com.