William L. Connor

Service Information
Kish Funeral Home & Cremations Services - Munster
10000 Calumet Ave.
Munster, IN
46321
(219)-924-3333
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Kish Funeral Home & Cremations Services - Munster
10000 Calumet Ave.
Munster, IN 46321
Funeral service
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
6:00 PM
Kish Funeral Home & Cremations Services - Munster
10000 Calumet Ave.
Munster, IN 46321
Interment
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
Pine Lake Cemetery
Laporte, IN
Obituary
William L. Connor

MICHIGAN CITY, IN - William L. Connor, 75, of Michigan City, IN passed away on Friday, September 20, 2019. He is survived by his brother, Mike (Karen) Connor; sister, Sharyn Connor; several stepchildren and many loving nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife, Deborah Connor.

Visitation will be Friday, September 27, 2019 from 2:00-6:00 p.m. with a Funeral Service at 6:00 p.m. at KISH FUNERAL HOME, 10000 Calumet Ave. Munster, IN. Interment will be on Saturday, September 28, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Pine Lake Cemetery, Laporte, IN.

Bill retired from ArcelorMittal and served with the U.S. Army.
Published in The Times on Sept. 27, 2019
