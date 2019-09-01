William (Bill) L. Fultz

ALPHARETTA, GA - William "Bill" L. Fultz, 84 of Alpharetta, GA (formerly of Mt. Dora, FL) passed away at home on August 25, 2019. He is preceded in death by his wife of 18 years Darlene Fultz and his brother Jerry Fultz. Surviving are his children Jackie (Todd) Ames of Newark, OH; Brian (Amy) Fultz of Alpharetta, GA; and grandchildren Adam, Ellie, and Lena Fultz, as well as sisters Phyllis Neuenfeld, Ormond Beach, FL and Janet (Keith) Wright, Clarks Hill, IN and sister-in-law Wilma Fultz, Mulberry, IN along with numerous cousins. Also surviving is his mother-in-law Lorraine Nadler of Peotone, IL and sisters-in-law Corrine (Dwain) Tataryn, Colleen (Steve) Stephens, Doreen (Jim) Cathers, Shelby (Craig) McConkey and brother-in-law Douglas Nadler plus many nieces and nephews.

He was born December 20, 1934 to Everett and Rose (Sherry) Fultz and grew up in Monitor, IN where he loved playing basketball. After high school he joined the ROTC and pursued his degree at Purdue University. After graduation in 1957 he spent six months in the US Army, then later as a reservist, he was called up during the Berlin Crisis of 1961–1962. Bill taught and coached men's basketball at Dayton High School then later went on to teach and coach men's basketball at the Junior High and High Schools in Crown Point, IN. After years of teaching and coaching then administration he left education to pursue a career in fundraising. In 1994 Bill and Darlene moved from Indiana to Mt. Dora, FL, later establishing Magic Marketing in Tavares, FL that they ran together until 2005. He later joined Yankee Candle Fundraising and retired in 2016. Bill will be remembered by family and friends as hard-working with a passion for all that he pursued and all that he loved.

Visitation will be from 7:00-9:00 PM on September 6, 2019 and from 9:00-11:00 AM on September 7, 2019 at the Fedde-Helfrich-Cross Funeral Home, 112 W. Main St. Peotone, IL. Services will be held at 11:00 AM on September 7, 2019 at Fedde-Helfrich-Cross Funeral Home. Immediately following, Bill will be laid to rest next to his wife Darlene at Peotone Cemetery. Family and friends are invited to Immanuel United Church of Christ, 311 W. Corning Ave., Peotone for a luncheon following interment.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in his memory to the Cancer Research Institute, NY (cancerresearch.org). Sign the guestbook at www.feddehelfrichcrossfh.com.