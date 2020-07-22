1/1
William L. "Bill" Pauley
1935 - 2020
William L. Pauley

VALPARAISO, IN -

William L. Pauley, 85, of Valparaiso passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, July 18, 2020. He was born April 18, 1935 in East Brady, PA to William N. and Frances (Mizner) Pauley, graduated from Goshen High School in Damascus, OH, received a B.S. in Mechanical Engineering from Penn State University and served proudly with the U.S. Army Ordinance Division from 1958 - 60. Bill made his career with U.S. Steel for nearly 30 years before transitioning into the real estate business for 22 years as owner of Pauley Real Estate. Bill enjoyed participating in races, marathons, and triathlons, having won numerous events in his age group well into his 70's and 80's. He was an inspiration and mentor to others and was honored to run as a Torchbearer in the Indiana Bicentennial. He was thrilled to attend the Honor Flight to Washington, D.C. with son Bruce as his companion in 2019.

Bill was an active member of Wheeler Methodist Church, Valparaiso Rotary, Valparaiso YMCA, and was honored by the NWI Society of Innovators in 2014 for his GPS 911 signs at parks in Porter County. In the 1970's he helped organize efforts to get warning gates and flashers at several dangerous crossings in Union Township.

Bill was a faithful, devoted husband, father and grandfather. On December 22, 1955 he married Barbara Edwards who survives along with their children, Brenda (William) Trafny of Hanna, Jennifer Stahl of Valparaiso, Bruce Pauley of Sitka Alaska, & Sheryl (Jeffrey) Carullo of Chesterton, brother, Thomas (Madalyne) Pauley, sister, Susan (James) Blair, grandchildren, Aubrey Handley, Dennis & David Trafny, George & Sam Stahl and Vince & Cassie Carullo and great-grandchildren, Adam, Amber, Blake, Catelyn, Kya, David, Jillian, Helena, Roman, Levi & Olivia. He was preceded in death by his parents and an infant daughter.

Visitation will be held Saturday, July 25, 2020 from 3:00-5:00 p.m. at MOELLER FUNERAL HOME, Valparaiso with funeral service beginning at 5:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Wheeler Methodist Church or the VNA of Northwest Indiana.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Times on Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
25
Visitation
03:00 - 05:00 PM
Moeller Funeral Home
JUL
25
Funeral service
05:00 PM
Moeller Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Moeller Funeral Home
104 Roosevelt Road
Valparaiso, IN 46383
(219) 462-0535
Memories & Condolences
July 23, 2020
Our deepest condolences to the Pauley family. Even though we will not be able to attend the services, our thoughts and prayers are with the family at this time. He will be remembered as a great neighbor and friend.
Art and Pam White
Art White
Friend
July 23, 2020
Bill and I cleared a pathway in the water way to Geiselman Island and Woodlands a few years ago for the dedication ceremony. Bill was a strong supporter of the Valparaiso Chain of Lakes Watershed and the conservation movement. I met Bill and his wife Barb in the Valpo Jaycees a few decades ago. Ed & Karen Seykowski
Ed Seykowski
Neighbor
July 22, 2020
Group of 10 Memorial Trees
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Edward Seykowski
