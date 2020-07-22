William L. Pauley

VALPARAISO, IN -

William L. Pauley, 85, of Valparaiso passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, July 18, 2020. He was born April 18, 1935 in East Brady, PA to William N. and Frances (Mizner) Pauley, graduated from Goshen High School in Damascus, OH, received a B.S. in Mechanical Engineering from Penn State University and served proudly with the U.S. Army Ordinance Division from 1958 - 60. Bill made his career with U.S. Steel for nearly 30 years before transitioning into the real estate business for 22 years as owner of Pauley Real Estate. Bill enjoyed participating in races, marathons, and triathlons, having won numerous events in his age group well into his 70's and 80's. He was an inspiration and mentor to others and was honored to run as a Torchbearer in the Indiana Bicentennial. He was thrilled to attend the Honor Flight to Washington, D.C. with son Bruce as his companion in 2019.

Bill was an active member of Wheeler Methodist Church, Valparaiso Rotary, Valparaiso YMCA, and was honored by the NWI Society of Innovators in 2014 for his GPS 911 signs at parks in Porter County. In the 1970's he helped organize efforts to get warning gates and flashers at several dangerous crossings in Union Township.

Bill was a faithful, devoted husband, father and grandfather. On December 22, 1955 he married Barbara Edwards who survives along with their children, Brenda (William) Trafny of Hanna, Jennifer Stahl of Valparaiso, Bruce Pauley of Sitka Alaska, & Sheryl (Jeffrey) Carullo of Chesterton, brother, Thomas (Madalyne) Pauley, sister, Susan (James) Blair, grandchildren, Aubrey Handley, Dennis & David Trafny, George & Sam Stahl and Vince & Cassie Carullo and great-grandchildren, Adam, Amber, Blake, Catelyn, Kya, David, Jillian, Helena, Roman, Levi & Olivia. He was preceded in death by his parents and an infant daughter.

Visitation will be held Saturday, July 25, 2020 from 3:00-5:00 p.m. at MOELLER FUNERAL HOME, Valparaiso with funeral service beginning at 5:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Wheeler Methodist Church or the VNA of Northwest Indiana.