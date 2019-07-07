William L. Teel

GARY, IN - William L. Teel, age 95, passed away peacefully on Thursday, July 4, 2019. He is survived by his loving children: Karen (Steven) Riggins, Charles (late Donna) Teel, Sr., Mary (late Gary) Andres and Robert (Renee) Teel; grandchildren: Amy, Larissa, Jason, Seth, Charles Jr., Nicholas, Michael and Harrison; great grandchildren: Kyrsten, Daniel, Sarah, Luke and Grace. Preceded in death by his parents: William and Ruth Teel; wife, Betty Rose Teel; son, Ronald Linn Teel; great grandson, Jacob Hanson; sister, Ferne P. Harris and brother, Joel H. Teel.

William proudly served his country in the U.S. Naval Air Corp during WWII. William was a graduate of Valparaiso University where he earned his B.S in Engineering. He went on to retire from Westinghouse Electric Corp after many years of service. William was a longtime member of Augustana Lutheran church in Hobart, IN. He was a member of the American Legion Post 409 and former board member of Thrivent Financial, Southlake.

Visitation will be held on Monday, July 8, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at Augustana Lutheran Church (207 N. Kelly St., Hobart, IN). Funeral Service will take place at 12:00 p.m. with Pastor Charles Strietelmeier officiating. Calumet Park Funeral Chapel entrusted with arrangements. For information please call 219-736-5840.