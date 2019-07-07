William L. Teel

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William L. Teel.
Service Information
Calumet Park Funeral Chapel
7535 Taft Street
Merrillville, IN
46410
(219)-736-5840
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Augustana Lutheran Church
207 N. Kelly St
Hobart, IN
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
12:00 PM
Augustana Lutheran Church
207 N. Kelly St
Hobart, IN
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

William L. Teel

GARY, IN - William L. Teel, age 95, passed away peacefully on Thursday, July 4, 2019. He is survived by his loving children: Karen (Steven) Riggins, Charles (late Donna) Teel, Sr., Mary (late Gary) Andres and Robert (Renee) Teel; grandchildren: Amy, Larissa, Jason, Seth, Charles Jr., Nicholas, Michael and Harrison; great grandchildren: Kyrsten, Daniel, Sarah, Luke and Grace. Preceded in death by his parents: William and Ruth Teel; wife, Betty Rose Teel; son, Ronald Linn Teel; great grandson, Jacob Hanson; sister, Ferne P. Harris and brother, Joel H. Teel.

William proudly served his country in the U.S. Naval Air Corp during WWII. William was a graduate of Valparaiso University where he earned his B.S in Engineering. He went on to retire from Westinghouse Electric Corp after many years of service. William was a longtime member of Augustana Lutheran church in Hobart, IN. He was a member of the American Legion Post 409 and former board member of Thrivent Financial, Southlake.

Visitation will be held on Monday, July 8, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at Augustana Lutheran Church (207 N. Kelly St., Hobart, IN). Funeral Service will take place at 12:00 p.m. with Pastor Charles Strietelmeier officiating. Calumet Park Funeral Chapel entrusted with arrangements. For information please call 219-736-5840.


logo
Published in The Times on July 7, 2019
bullet World War II
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.