William Laidlaw

LOWELL, IN - William Laidlaw 68, of Lowell and formerly of Lake Village, passed away Thursday October 3, 2019 at Lowell Health Care Center, where he had resided for several years. He was born to Theresa and Russell, November 17, 1950, and they preceded him in death. He is survived by many Laidlaw, Karich, Jensen, Cohn and Madonia family cousins.

Cremation will precede Visitation, October 26 from 10:00-12:00, Concluding with a Memorial Service at 12:00PM, at SHEETS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 604 E. Commercial Ave., Lowell.

