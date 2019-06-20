William "Bill" Loy

Obituary
William "Bill" Loy

CROWN POINT, IN - William "Bill" Loy, 73, of Crown Point, passed away June 17, 2019.

He is survived by his devoted wife Nadine, three children, two grandchildren, his furry friend Zeke, and many extended family.

His is preceded in death by his dear parents, Herbert and Ruby; and beloved mother and father-in-law.

A Celebration of Life service will be Saturday, June 22, 2019 at 4:00 PM with visitation from noon until time of service. All services held at RENDINA FUNERAL HOME, 5100 Cleveland St., Gary. For more info, call 219-980-1141 or visit www.mycalumetpark.com.


Published in The Times on June 20, 2019
