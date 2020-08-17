1/1
William M. "Bill" Ladwig
William "Bill" M. Ladwig

CROWN POINT, IN - William "Bill" M. Ladwig, age 69, of Crown Point, formerly of Hammond, IN, passed away peacefully on Friday, August 14, 2020. William is survived by his loving wife of 25 years, Pamela (nee Kwasny); son, Jeffrey Ladwig; daughter, Laurren Ladwig; brothers, Brian, Robert (Kathleen), Bradford (Carole) and Barry Ladwig; and in-laws, nieces, nephews and cousins. Preceded in death by parents, Raymond and Alberta Ladwig. William was a 1969 graduate of Hammond Tech. He retired from Roadway Express Trucking with 25 years of service. William was an avid NASCAR enthusiast, die hard Sox Fan and enjoyed golfing with his friends. He had a great love for his family and friends and will be dearly missed.

A visitation will be held on Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at SOLAN PRUZIN FUNERAL HOME 14 Kennedy Avenue, Schererville, IN. from 4:00 PM - 8:00 PM. A Funeral Service will be held at the funeral home on Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at 11:00 AM Rev. Canon James Hoogerwerf officiating. Interment at Chapel Lawn Cemetery in Schererville, IN. In lieu of flowers, donations to StJude.org would be appreciated. In accordance with Indiana Guidelines, please wear face mask and social distance. Solanpruzinfuneralhome.com



Published in The Times on Aug. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
18
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Solan Pruzin Funeral Home & Crematory - Schererville
AUG
19
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Solan Pruzin Funeral Home & Crematory - Schererville
Memories & Condolences
August 16, 2020
I am deeply sorry to hear about the passing of Bill. I know he meant a lot to you and so many others.
Darryl Kwasny
Family
