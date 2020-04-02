William Mihalo

FORMERLY OF MUNSTER, IN - William Mihalo age 99, formerly of Munster, IN, passed away March 30, 2020.

He was preceded in death by his parents John and Anna (Lukac) Mihalo; sisters Helen Witkewiz, Anna Vacendak, Mary Petrovich; brothers John, George and Michael; wife, Olga (Arendas) Mihalo. He is survived by his children, Veronica (Barry) Levine, Dr. William E. (Deborah) Mihalo, Dr. Joyce (Donald) Coats, Dr. Mark (Susan) Mihalo; grandchildren Christopher (Kristin) Mihalo, Daniel Coats, Joseph Coats and Matthew Mihalo, and great granddaughter Cecelia Mihalo.

Bill was born in Whiting, IN and attended Whiting High School. He served as a Lieutenant in the Army Air Corps during World War II and retired as a Major in the Air Force Reserve. His first airplane ride was piloted by the actor Jimmy Stewart. A misspelling of his last name prevented him from flying overseas in an airplane that exploded shortly after take-off due to sabotage. He was a member of the 456th Bombardment Group that operated B24 bombers out of Italy during the war.

He returned from the war with a sense of duty and responsibility that he imbued in all his children. He taught about equality and fairness of all people. Although he rarely spoke of war when he was younger, he lived a life of peace. From his example, all his children worked in occupations that help people.

Following the war, he graduated from the University of Colorado and worked as a chemical engineer for several oil and chemical companies. He retired from Inland Steel as chief lubrication engineer in 1985. Bill and Olga built a house in Munster in 1957 and resided there until 2014.

William never retired from doing the things he loved: spending time with his wife, children and grandchildren. He loved educating his family about their Carpatho-Rusyn heritage and made several trips to Europe and Slovakia to meet the relatives of his parents. Later in life he spoke of his adventures during the war. At the age of 77, he learned to use the internet so he could stay in touch with friends and family. He loved being physically active and continued going to the Purdue Calumet gym and later the Jeffersonville YMCA. He stayed physically active until a month before he died.

Bill and Olga loved the Indiana Dunes and were early members of Save the Dunes when recruited by their friend Sylvia Troy.

Bill brought people together with his magnetic presence and enthusiasm for life. For the past years, his family traveled from across the United States to celebrate his birthday with him. In his 99 years, he, like so many of the "Greatest Generation," dedicated his life to making this world a better place by focusing on people and what brings them together. He loved meeting people and would strike up a conversation by asking someone if they served in the military or what they did for a living.

Services will be private with a memorial to be announced later. Donations in his name can be made to Save the Dunes, 444 Barker Road, Michigan City, IN 46360. Please visit www.burnskish.com.