William Morton Bacon

HIGHLAND, IN - William Morton Bacon born November 22, 1930 went to his final resting place on Wednesday, February 13, 2019. He was a graduate of Hammond High School and the Naval Academy in Annapolis, MD. He served in the Navy as a lieutenant four years. After this he worked in the banking industry eventually becoming President of a local bank. He served as Treasurer at Deep River Church of Christ for 30 years and was an active member of that congregation. Presently he is a member at the First Church of Christ in Highland, IN. He is survived by his beloved wife Betty (nee Kalbac) Bacon of 64 years. He was a loving brother to Marion Quint of Crawfordsville, IN. He was a devoted father to David Bacon of Highland, Kimberly Gilbert of California, Judy (Harry) Britton of Crawfordsville, IN and Bill Bacon of California. He was grandfather of David Joel, Christine, Emily, Hanna and Austin. He was also great-grandfather to Weston and Hermione.

A Celebration of Life service will be held Tuesday, February 19, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at KUIPER FUNERAL HOME, 9039 Kleinman Road (two blocks south of Ridge Road) Highland, IN with Randy Harrison, Minister officiating. Interment will follow at Concordia Cemetery, Hammond, IN. Friends are invited to meet with the family Monday, February 18, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at KUIPER FUNERAL HOME. Please visit www.kuiperfh.com.