William "Bill" Oliver, III

VALPRAISO, IN -

William "Bill" Oliver III, 72 of Valparaiso, IN, passed away Tuesday, August 6, 2019. Bill was born in Gary, IN on June 21, 1947 to William Jr. and Gladys (nee Mock) Oliver.

He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Louise (nee Kirtland) and their children, William (Jaclyn) Oliver IV and Beth Oliver; grandsons, Liam and Quinn; brother, Paul (Joyce) Oliver; sister, Patty (Paul) Sayles; brother, James (Joni) Oliver; sister, Wendy (Ab) El Fallahil; brother-in-law, Ed Pusateri; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and siblings, John Oliver and Rebecca Pusateri.

Bill was a Veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps, serving in Vietnam and retired in 2007 from Local 150 Operating Engineers. Bill enjoyed playing golf and was a member of several leagues. He was also a member of the Calumet Detachment Marine Corps League, and Porter Lodge, Valparaiso, IN. He loved spending time with family, especially his two grandsons.

A memorial gathering will be held at a future date. Arrangements by MOELLER FUNERAL HOME, VALPARAISO.