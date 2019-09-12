William P. Kowal "AKA Will Kayne"

NEW PORT RICHEY, FL - William P. Kowal, "AKA Will Kayne", age 66, late of New Port Richey, FL, formerly of Los Angeles, CA and Chicago's South East Side passed away on August 23, 2019. Beloved son of the late Joseph and late Veronica (nee Bialek) Kowal. Loving brother of Joan (Fred) Dust and Ted (Mary) Kowal. Dear uncle of Ted (Mary Ellen Aardema) Kowal and Tony Kowal. Cherished great-uncle of Kali Kowal, Gunner Kowal, Aiden Kowal and Elizabeth Kowal. Cousin of Ed (Becky) Kowal. Also survived by many dear friends. William was the Captain/Historian of the Queen Mary which is docked in Long Beach California. He graduated from Annunciata Grammar School and St. Francis de Sales High School on Chicago's East Side. Attended and graduated with a Bachelor's Degree in Performing Arts from Northern Illinois University. William's acting career included stage plays at St. Francis de Sales High School & Washington Grammar High School on Chicago's South East Side, The King and I and Bus Stop both running in Los Angeles, CA to television show appearances on One Life to Live, Hunter and Mr. Belvidere. William will be missed by all who knew him.

Memorial Visitation Saturday, September 14, 2019 from 1:00-5:00 p.m. at the ELMWOOD CHAPEL, 11200 S. Ewing Ave. Chicago, IL 60617. Memorial Services Saturday afternoon at 4:30 p.m. Cemetery private. 773-731-2749. www.elmwoodchapel.com.