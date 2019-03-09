Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William P. "Bill" Likens.

Mr. William "Bill" P. Likens

ROCKY FACE, GA - Mr. William "Bill" P. Likens, 84, of Rocky Face passed away on Thursday, March 7, 2019 at his residence. He was the son of the late Labern and Dora Hudson Likens and was also preceded in death by his wife, Betty Likens; sisters, Wilma Likens Porter, Margaret Ashby and Mary Evelyn Likens; brothers, Labern "Pee Wee" Likens and Walter R. Likens; nephew, Lendol Wayne Ferguson.

Bill was a veteran of the United States Army and served in Korea. He was a member of the Masonic Lodge for over 50 years. He enjoyed music and spending time with friends and family. Bill was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather and will be missed by many.

He is survived by his daughter, Anita Denise Likens Long of Rocky Face; granddaughter, Heather Long Defore of Dalton; great-grandchildren, Brylee Brown and Aubree Defore; sister-in-law, Linda Likens; nieces and nephews, Bobby Likens, Lanny Likens, Mike Likens, Ron Ashby, Marlys Johnston, Linda Cerico, Candy Likens Conway and Cindy Likens Warga.

Funeral services will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Sunday in the CHAPEL OF LOVE FUNERAL HOME. Burial will be in West Hill Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Saturday from 5:00-8:00 p.m. the funeral home. LOVE FUNERAL HOME, 706-278-3313.