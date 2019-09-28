William Panagiotides

ST. JOHN, IN - William Panagiotides, age 69, of St. John, IN, passed away on Wednesday, September 25, 2019. William is survived by his wife, Claudia; stepson, David Triplo; brother, Peter Panagiotides; and sister, Martha Panagiotides. William was preceded in death by his parents: Fotios and Sevasmia Panagiotides; and brother, Constantine Panagiotides. Bill graduated from Lew Wallace High School in 1968. He was employed by Manta Industrial Painting. Bill was a member of Ss. Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Cathedral, AHEPA, Ikarian Society and Chion Society. He was also active with the food pantry at church. Bill enjoyed golfing, baseball, softball and listening to music.

Friends may visit with the family on Sunday, September 29, 2019 at Geisen Funeral & Cremation Services, 7905 Broadway, Merrillville, IN 46410 from 2:00 PM to 6:00 PM, with an AHEPA Service at 2:30 PM followed by a Trisagion Service at 3:00 PM.

Funeral services will be on Monday, September 30, 2019 at 10:00 AM DIRECTLY at Ss. Constantine & Helen Greek Orthodox Cathedral, 8000 Madison Street, Merrillville, IN 46410 with Fr. Theodore Poteres and Fr. George Pappas officiating. Burial to follow at Calumet Park Cemetery in Merrillville, IN. In lieu of flowers, donations may be given in Bill's name to: Ss. Constantine & Helen or Dunes Hospice, 4711 Evans Ave., Valparaiso, IN 46383.Sign Bill's guestbook at www.GeisenFuneralHome.com – (219) 769-3322.