William Paul (Bill) Michna 72, passed away on March 4, 2019, of complications from advanced Parkinson's Disease. A resident of Valparaiso since 2013, formerly of Mokena, IL, he is survived by his wife of 50 years Mary Ellen (Padgen) and children Paul (Denise) of Aurora, IL; William (Allison) of Chesterton, IN; Nicholas of Chicago and Elizabeth of Chicago. Grandchildren: Ana, Gannon, Elsa and Piper; and his sister, Mary Ann of New Harmony, Indiana; and extended family and friends. Born in 1947 in Chicago to Lucille Larsen and Paul Michna. He grew up in Whiting, IN, and Dolton, IL. Education: Thornridge High School and Purdue University. Bill worked in the field of fire protection engineering and sales for 44 years. He co-owned United Fire Controls; and worked for Pyrotronics, Inc., Automatic Suppression Systems and Phoenix Fire Systems. He was a member of the National Fire Protection Association, serving on two committees.

Cremation at Angelcrest Cemetery. Private memorial service March 31, 2019.
Published in The Times on Mar. 17, 2019
