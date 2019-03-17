Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William Paul (Bill) Michna. View Sign

William Paul (Bill) Michna William Paul (Bill) Michna 72, passed away on March 4, 2019, of complications from advanced Parkinson's Disease. A resident of Valparaiso since 2013, formerly of Mokena, IL, he is survived by his wife of 50 years Mary Ellen (Padgen) and children Paul (Denise) of Aurora, IL; William (Allison) of Chesterton, IN; Nicholas of Chicago and Elizabeth of Chicago. Grandchildren: Ana, Gannon, Elsa and Piper; and his sister, Mary Ann of New Harmony, Indiana; and extended family and friends. Born in 1947 in Chicago to Lucille Larsen and Paul Michna. He grew up in Whiting, IN, and Dolton, IL. Education: Thornridge High School and Purdue University. Bill worked in the field of fire protection engineering and sales for 44 years. He co-owned United Fire Controls; and worked for Pyrotronics, Inc., Automatic Suppression Systems and Phoenix Fire Systems. He was a member of the National Fire Protection Association, serving on two committees. Cremation at Angelcrest Cemetery. Private memorial service March 31, 2019.

