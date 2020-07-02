1/
William R. Ginter Sr.
1944 - 2020
William R. Ginter, Sr.

WANATAH, IN - William R. Ginter, Sr., 76 of Wanatah, passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by family. He was born May 29, 1944 in Gary, IN to Wilson and Julia (Heavilin) Ginter. Bill graduated from Portage High School and proudly served in the United States Air Force, before starting his career as a Pipefitter with Local 597 in Chicago. He was a member of The Shriners, a 32nd Degree Mason with the Dunes Masonic Lodge in Portage, and a member of the American Legion Post 403 in Wanatah. Bill enjoyed spending winters in Florida, fishing, and doing repair work around the house. He will be remembered as a silent leader, who led by example and loved his family endlessly.

On August 17, 1968 in Valparaiso, he married Marie Beres, who survives, along with their sons: William (Suzanne) Ginter, Jr. of Bremen, IN, Andy (Angela) Ginter of Clayton, IN; grandchildren: Zach, Bryce, Brady, Brock, Cameron, and Emma; siblings: Rebecca Wright, Virginia (Larry) Poe, Butch (Monette) Ginter, and Patricia (Kevin) Perry. He was preceded in death by his parents; son, David Ginter; and sister, Diane (Carl) Smith.

A visitation will be held on Monday, July 6, 2020 from 3:00–7:00 PM at MOELLER FUNERAL HOME, 104 Roosevelt Rd., Valparaiso. The funeral service will begin at 10:30 AM on Tuesday at the funeral home, with burial to follow at Sacred Heart Catholic Cemetery in Wanatah. Memorial donations may be made to Shriners Hospitals for Children.



Published in The Times on Jul. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
6
Visitation
03:00 - 07:00 PM
Moeller Funeral Home
JUL
7
Funeral service
10:30 AM
Moeller Funeral Home
JUL
7
Burial
Sacred Heart Catholic Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Moeller Funeral Home
104 Roosevelt Road
Valparaiso, IN 46383
(219) 462-0535
