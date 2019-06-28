Rev. William "Bill" Moreland

Rev. William "Bill" Moreland walked into Glory on June 26, 2019. He is strolling through Heaven with his father; Rev. Al Moreland and his brother; Terry Moreland who preceded him in death. Bill was a graduate of River Forest High School. Bill was also a Pastor for many years. Bill enjoyed fishing, reading his Bible, and joking around. He was preceded in death by his father; Albert and brother; Terry Moreland. Survived by his doting mother; Sue Moreland, children; Joshua Moreland, Nathan (Tracy) Lagaveen, siblings; Richard (Joan) Moreland, Sherry (Jerry) Chirch, and Cindy Cutlip, as well as many loving nieces and nephews who will forever remember his uncanny sense of humor, fantastic taste in music and singing countless Christmas carols before he would allow them to open any gifts. The seeds he has sown during the years of ministry will continue to flourish for the years to come.

A visitation for Bill will be held on Saturday June 29, 2019 from 4:00 PM until the time of services at 7:00 PM in the FRAZIER FUNERAL HOME CHAPEL, 621 S. Halleck Street, DeMotte, IN 46310, with Pastor Chad Cook officiating. A graveside service will be held on Monday July 1, 2019 at 2:30 PM at the McCool Cemetery 2700 McCool Road Portage, IN 46368. Bill will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him. To view the online memorial please visit http:/www.frazierfuneralhome.net.