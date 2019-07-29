William R. "Bill" Paul

MERRILLVILLE, IN - William R. "Bill" Paul, age 95, of Merrillville, IN, passed away on Friday, July 26, 2019. Bill is survived by his high school sweetheart of 75 years, Ilmi; children: Almi Oppman, Patricia E. LeMasters, and Ralph D. (Jody) Paul; four grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; sister, Pearl Salach; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. Bill was preceded in death by his son, William L. Paul; parents: Louis and Julia Paul; and brother, Jim Paul.

Bill was an active member of Emmanuel Lutheran Church in Merrillville. He retired from Metropolitan Life Company as a Life Insurance Salesman. Bill formerly worked at Standard Oil. He was a proud U.S. Navy Veteran, having served in the Atlantic and Pacific on the USS Shelby. Bill was able to take the Veteran's Honor Flight Tour. He was a member of the American Legion. Bill and his wife, Ilmi, traveled to numerous countries, and in the United States in their Coachman. He and Ilmi were avid pinochle players.

Friends may visit with the family on Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at GEISEN FUNERAL, CREMATION & RECEPTION CENTRE, 606 E. 113th Ave., Crown Point, IN 46307 from 10:00 AM until the time of the Funeral Service at 12:00 PM with Marc Cram officiating. Interment at Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens in Schererville, IN. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given in Bill's name to Emmanuel Lutheran Church, 5375 Harrison St., Merrillville, IN 46410 or the Honor Flight Chicago, (www.honorflightchicago.org), 9701 W. Higgins Rd., Suite 310, Rosemont, IL 60018. Sign Bill's online guestbook at www.GeisenFuneralHome.com – (219) 663-2500.