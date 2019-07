William R. Wagner

MUNSTER, IN - William R. Wagner, 84, passed away peacefully on July 23, 2019 at Munster Med Inn where he has been residing. He was born April 12, 1935 in Hammond, IN.

He is survived by siblings, Clark Wagner, Ann Kaizerman, Gretchen Vacendak, and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by parents Harold C. and Helen Wagner and brothers-in-law Sam Kaizerman and James Vacendak.

He was a graduate of Hammond High School, Wabash College and received a Master's degree in English from Purdue University. He was a lifelong resident of the Calumet Region.

Beloved brother and uncle, he will be missed.