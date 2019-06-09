William "Bill" Riley

MORGAN TOWNSHIP - William "Bill" Riley, 78, of Morgan Township passed away Friday, June 7, 2019. He was born November 15, 1940 to Lee and Helen (Nickerson) Riley, graduated from Morgan Township High School in 1958 and attended Lipscomb University where he played baseball. Bill made his career as a Roller in the 80 inch Hot Strip at Bethlehem Steel for over 38 years retiring in 2003. He was one of the founding members of Morgan Township Volunteer Fire Department.

On January 8, 1972 he married Shirley Miller who preceded him in death in 2017. Survivors include their children: Matt (Kristin) Riley of Kouts, April (Scott) Watson of Valparaiso, Mark Riley of Valparaiso, brother, Bob (Joyce) Riley, mother-in-law, Sarah Beth Miller of Kouts and grandchildren: Jacob & Brianna Riley, Cole & Morgan Watson and Brayden Riley-Lane. He was also preceded in death by a brother, Dave Riley.

Visitation will be held Monday from 5:30 – 7:30 pm at KOSANKE FUNERAL HOME, Kouts with funeral service beginning at 7:30 pm. Private burial will take place at Graceland Cemetery, Valparaiso. Memorial donations may be made to Porter County 4-H or Morgan Township Volunteer Fire Department.