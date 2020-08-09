William "Bill" Roy Biggs

FORT WAYNE, IN - William "Bill" Roy Biggs, age 77, died peacefully of natural causes in Fort Wayne, IN on July 21, 2020. Bill was born January 8, 1943 in Valparaiso, IN to Roy and Rose (Grube) Biggs. He was a 1961 graduate of Valparaiso High School. Bill and his lifelong love, Lynn (nee Newell), also a VHS graduate, married in 1965. Bill was a proud veteran of the United States Air Force, serving from 1963 – 1967. Following the Air Force, Bill completed an apprenticeship program and earned Journeyman status in heating, ventilation and air conditioning. After decades of working on jobsites and honing his skills as a small business owner, he transitioned to the corporate side of the business. For the past thirty years, Bill worked for many dealers and manufacturers. When most would have been contemplating retirement, he landed his dream job with Lennox International. Having worked for decades in the field, he was a natural trouble shooter, problem solver and teacher. As a trainer, he taught the HVAC trade to an untold number of technicians throughout the Midwest. Bill enjoyed spending time with family, cooking and tinkering with anything mechanical. He never met a kitchen gadget or tool that he didn't like.

Bill was preceded in death by his wife, Lynn (nee Newell) and son, David.

He is survived by a son, Stephen (Catrin) Biggs of Fort Wayne; daughter, Kim Biggs of Chicago; and three grandchildren, Nicolas Biggs, Stephanie Biggs and Alessandra Fiumara. He is also survived by five siblings, Mary North, Patti Retseck, Michael Biggs, Bruce Biggs and Brian Biggs.

When it is safe to gather, the family will host a celebration of life for both Bill and Lynn, who passed away in February. Condolences and memories can be shared on an online guestbook at https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/fort-wayne-in/william-biggs-9272107.

Arrangements entrusted to D.O. McCOMB & SONS LAKESIDE PARK FUNERAL HOME.