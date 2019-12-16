William "Bill" Sanders

CROWN POINT, IN - William "Bill" Sanders, age 82, of Crown Point, IN, passed away on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at his home. William is survived by his wife, Nancy of 57 1/2 years; daughter, Kimberly Sanders; William (Kammi) Sanders Jr.; and granddaughter, Mary Elizabeth Anna Sanders. He was preceded in death by his parents: Carl and Anna Sanders.

Bill was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church and worked as a farmer all of his life. He was a member of the South Lake County Agricultural Historical Society and a board member for over six decades of the Lake County Farm Bureau Co-Op. Bill was a graduate of Merrillville High School Class of 1956.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at Geisen Funeral, Cremation & Reception Centre, 606 E. 113th Ave., Crown Point, IN 46307 from 3:00 PM to 7:00 PM. Funeral Prayers will be said on Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at GEISEN FUNERAL, CREMATION & RECEPTION CENTRE at 9:15 AM followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Mary Catholic Church, 321 E. Joliet St., Crown Point, IN at 10:00 AM with Fr. Pat Kalich officiating. Interment to follow at Calumet Park Cemetery in Merrillville, IN. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to: N.I.C.K. (Northern Indiana Cancer Kids).

To view and/or sign Bill's guestbook please visit www.GeisenFuneralHome.com. 219-663-2500.